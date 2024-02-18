Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Published February 18, 2024

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Sheffield United 0 Brighton 5 (Buonanotte 20, Welbeck 24, Robinson 75-og, Adingra 78, 85)

Playing later

Luton v Manchester United (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Brentford 1 (Toney 75) Liverpool 4 (Nunez 35, Mac Allister 55, Salah 68, Gakpo 86)

Burnley 0 Arsenal 5 (Odegaard 4, Saka 41-pen, 47, Trossard 66, Havertz 78)

Fulham 1 (Muniz 63) Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 23, 56)

Manchester City 1 (Rodri 83) Chelsea 1 (Sterling 42)

Newcastle 2 (Gordon 58-pen, Ritchie 90+2) Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 51, Semenyo 69)

Nottingham Forest 2 (Awoniyi 45+5, Hudson-Odoi 90+4) West Ham 0

Tottenham 1 (Kulusevski 46) Wolves 2 (Gomes 42, 63)

Playing Monday

Everton v Crystal Palace (2000)

