Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Brighton 1 (Pedro 87-pen) Aston Villa 0
Chelsea 5 (Palmer 15, Gallagher 30, Madueke 36, Jackson 48, 80) West Ham 0
Playing later
Liverpool v Tottenham (1530 GMT)
Playing Monday (1900 GMT)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Played Saturday
Arsenal 3 (Saka 45-pen, Trossard 70, Rice 90+7) Bournemouth 0
Brentford 0 Fulham 0
Burnley 1 (O'Shea 86) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 19, Longstaff 35, Guimaraes 40, Isak 55)
Manchester City 5 (Haaland 12-pen, 35, 45+3-pen, 54, Alvarez 85) Wolves 1 (Hwang 53)
Sheffield United 1 (Brereton Diaz 17-pen) Nottingham Forest 3 (Hudson-Odoi 27, 65, Yates 51)
Played Friday
Luton 1 (Adebayo 31) Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 24-pen)
afp
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League table5 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update15 minutes ago
-
Brazil mounts frantic rescue effort as flooding kills 6645 minutes ago
-
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's 'criminal' decision to close offices45 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about Al Jazeera55 minutes ago
-
Floods in southern Brazil force 70,000 from homes55 minutes ago
-
Pak Women Cricket Team arrives in London for T20, ODI series against England1 hour ago
-
China's Xi arrives in France for state visit1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores1 hour ago