Football: English Premier League results

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 37) Newcastle 1 (Gordon 76)

Wolves 2 (Cunha 27, Larsen 45+6) Chelsea 6 (Jackson 2, Palmer 45, Madueke 49, 58, 63, Felix 80)

Playing later

Liverpool v Brentford (1530 GMT)

Played Saturday

Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 2 (Trossard 67, Partey 77)

Brighton 2 (Welbeck 32, Pedro 90+5) Manchester United 1 (Diallo 60)

Crystal Palace 0 West Ham 2 (Soucek 67, Bowen 72)

Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 18, Iwobi 70) Leicester 1 (Faes 38)

Manchester City 4 (Haaland 12-pen, 16, 88, De Bruyne 14) Ipswich 1 (Szmodics 7)

Southampton 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Gibbs-White 70)

Tottenham 4 (Bissouma 14, Son 25, 77, Romero 71) Everton 0

