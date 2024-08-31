Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2024 | 08:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 1 (Havertz 38) Brighton 1 (Pedro 58)
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Brentford v Southampton, Everton v Bournemouth, Ipswich v Fulham, Leicester v Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest v Wolves, West Ham v Manchester City (1630)
Playing Sunday
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Newcastle v Tottenham (both 1230), Manchester United v Liverpool (1500)
