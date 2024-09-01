Football: English Premier League results

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Chelsea 1 (Jackson 25) Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 53)

Newcastle 2 (Barnes 37, Isak 78) Tottenham 1 (Burn 56-og)

Playing later

Manchester United v Liverpool (1500 GMT)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 1 (Havertz 38) Brighton 1 (Pedro 58)

Brentford 3 (Mbeumo 43, 65, Wissa 69) Southampton 1 (Sugawara 90+5)

Everton 2 (Keane 50, Calvert-Lewin 57) Bournemouth 3 (Semenyo 87, Cook 90+2, Sinisterra 90+6)

Ipswich 1 (Delap 15) Fulham 1 (Traore 32)

Leicester 1 (Buonanotte 73) Aston Villa 2 (Onana 28, Duran 63)

Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 10) Wolves 1 (Bellegarde 12)

West Ham 1 (Dias 19-og) Manchester City 3 (Haaland 10, 30, 83)

