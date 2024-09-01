Football: English Premier League Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Chelsea 1 (Jackson 25) Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 53)
Newcastle 2 (Barnes 37, Isak 78) Tottenham 1 (Burn 56-og)
Playing later
Manchester United v Liverpool (1500 GMT)
Played Saturday
Arsenal 1 (Havertz 38) Brighton 1 (Pedro 58)
Brentford 3 (Mbeumo 43, 65, Wissa 69) Southampton 1 (Sugawara 90+5)
Everton 2 (Keane 50, Calvert-Lewin 57) Bournemouth 3 (Semenyo 87, Cook 90+2, Sinisterra 90+6)
Ipswich 1 (Delap 15) Fulham 1 (Traore 32)
Leicester 1 (Buonanotte 73) Aston Villa 2 (Onana 28, Duran 63)
Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 10) Wolves 1 (Bellegarde 12)
West Ham 1 (Dias 19-og) Manchester City 3 (Haaland 10, 30, 83)
afp
