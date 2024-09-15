Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2024 | 11:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Tottenham 0 Arsenal 1 (Gabriel 64)
Playing later
Wolves v Newcastle (1530GMT)
Played Saturday
Southampton 0 Man Utd 3 (De Ligt 35, Rashford 41, Garnacho 90+6)
Fulham 1 (Jimenez 24) West Ham 1 (Ings 90+5)
Manchester City 2 (Haland 19, 32) Brentford 1 (Wissa 1)
Liverpool 0 Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 72)
Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 47, 90+2-pen) Leicester 2 (Vardy 21, Mavididi 46)
Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 36, 58, Duran 76) Everton 2 (McNeil 16, Calvert-Lewin 27)
Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1 (Nkunku 86)
