Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
West Ham 0 Chelsea 3 (Jackson 4, 18, Palmer 47)
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Aston Villa v Wolves, Fulham v Newcastle, Leicester v Everton, Liverpool v Bournemouth, Southampton v Ipswich, Tottenham v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Manchester United (1630)
Playing Sunday
Brighton v Nottingham Forest (1300), Manchester City v Arsenal (1530)
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From World
-
Bagnaia cuts Martin's MotoGP lead with Emilia-Romagna sprint win2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 minutes ago
-
Kyiv says struck ammo depots in southern and western Russia32 minutes ago
-
New Zealand pilot freed in Indonesia after 19 months in rebel captivity32 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian drone strike sparks fire, evacuations in southern Russia2 hours ago
-
New Zealand pilot freed in Indonesia after 19 months in rebel captivity2 hours ago
-
India hold upper hand despite spirited Bangladesh chase in first Test2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah in disarray after Israeli strike kills top commanders2 hours ago
-
Polls close in first Sri Lanka election since economic collapse2 hours ago
-
President Museveni's son backs Ugandan strongman for 7th term2 hours ago
-
Bagnaia claims Emilia-Romagna MotoGP pole with another record lap2 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter kills 192 hours ago