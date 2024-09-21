Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

West Ham 0 Chelsea 3 (Jackson 4, 18, Palmer 47)

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v Wolves, Fulham v Newcastle, Leicester v Everton, Liverpool v Bournemouth, Southampton v Ipswich, Tottenham v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Manchester United (1630)

Playing Sunday

Brighton v Nottingham Forest (1300), Manchester City v Arsenal (1530)

