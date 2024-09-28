Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Newcastle 1 (Gordon 58-pen) Manchester City 1 (Gvardiol 35)
Playing later(1400 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v Leicester, Brentford v West Ham, Chelsea v Brighton, Everton v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Wolves v Liverpool (1630)
Playing Sunday
Ipswich v Aston Villa (1300), Manchester United v Tottenham (1530)
Playing Monday
Bournemouth v Southampton (1900)
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From World
-
Ruthless Olympic champ Zheng joins Sabalenka in Beijing 3rd round11 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka scent series victory as New Zealand 199-5 after follow-on22 minutes ago
-
Iran says Hezbollah leader's 'path to continue' despite his killing31 minutes ago
-
Hurricane causing 'catastrophic' US floods as deaths reach 331 hour ago
-
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack2 hours ago
-
59 dead in Nepal as downpours trigger floods2 hours ago
-
Hezbollah confirms leader Nasrallah's death2 hours ago
-
Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal2 hours ago
-
Iran supreme leader condemns 'short-sighted' Israeli policy after Lebanon strikes2 hours ago
-
PEA honors exceptional achievements at academic excellence awards3 hours ago
-
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming3 hours ago
-
Lebanon security source says new Israeli strike on south Beirut3 hours ago