Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Newcastle 1 (Gordon 58-pen) Manchester City 1 (Gvardiol 35)

Playing later(1400 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v Leicester, Brentford v West Ham, Chelsea v Brighton, Everton v Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest v Fulham, Wolves v Liverpool (1630)

Playing Sunday

Ipswich v Aston Villa (1300), Manchester United v Tottenham (1530)

Playing Monday

Bournemouth v Southampton (1900)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

2 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

6 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

20 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

23 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

23 hours ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

24 hours ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

24 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

24 hours ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From World