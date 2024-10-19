Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Tottenham 4 (Kulusevski 36, Bissouma 52, Areola 55-og, Son 60) West Ham 1 (Kudus 19)

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Fulham v Aston Villa, Ipswich v Everton, Manchester United v Brentford, Newcastle v Brighton, Southampton v Leicester, Bournemouth v Arsenal (1630)

Playing Sunday

Wolves v Manchester City (1300), Liverpool v Chelsea (1530)

Playing Monday

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1900)

