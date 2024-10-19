Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Tottenham 4 (Kulusevski 36, Bissouma 52, Areola 55-og, Son 60) West Ham 1 (Kudus 19)
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Fulham v Aston Villa, Ipswich v Everton, Manchester United v Brentford, Newcastle v Brighton, Southampton v Leicester, Bournemouth v Arsenal (1630)
Playing Sunday
Wolves v Manchester City (1300), Liverpool v Chelsea (1530)
Playing Monday
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace (1900)
Recent Stories
Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations
Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO
Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution
TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry
Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..
Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..
SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'
Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?
Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse
Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked
The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..
More Stories From World
-
New Zealand need 107 to win after Sarfaraz, Pant heroics30 seconds ago
-
Football: English Premier League table41 seconds ago
-
Gaza rescuers say over 400 killed in two weeks of Israeli assault on territory's north51 seconds ago
-
China consulate in Myanmar hit with explosive device: local media1 minute ago
-
Netanyahu residence targeted as Hezbollah launches barrage at Israel51 minutes ago
-
Russian victory would bring 'chaos': French FM1 hour ago
-
New Zealand need 107 to win after Sarfaraz, Pant heroics1 hour ago
-
Mozambique opposition lawyer gunned down1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah says fires rocket salvo at northern Israel2 hours ago
-
Turkey says Israel pushing Iran to take 'legitimate steps'3 hours ago
-
Lebanon says two killed in Israel strike north of Beirut3 hours ago
-
Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine3 hours ago