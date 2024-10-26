Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 1 (Barkley 76) Bournemouth 1 (Evanilson 90+6)

Brentford 4 (Wissa 44, Clarke 45+1-og, Mbeumo 51-pen, 90+6) Ipswich 3 (Szmodics 28, Hirst 31, Delap 86)

Brighton 2 (Welbeck 45, Ferguson 85) Wolves 2 (Ait-Nouri 88, Cunha 90+3)

Manchester City 1 (Haaland 5) Southampton 0

Playing later

Everton v Fulham (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Chelsea v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Tottenham, West Ham v Manchester Unitedl; Arsenal v Liverpool (1630 GMT)

Played Friday

Leicester 1 (Vardy 23) Nottingham Forest 3 (Yates 16, Wood 47, 60)

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Manchester Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

4 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

10 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

12 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

13 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

21 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

21 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

21 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

21 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From World