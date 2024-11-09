Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 10:31 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brentford 3 (Wissa 27, 58, Damsgaard 50) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 17, Kluivert 49)
Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 45+2, Wilson 83)
West Ham 0 Everton 0
Wolves 2 (Sarabia 2, Cunha 51) Southampton 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Brighton v Manchester City (1730), Liverpool v Aston Villa (2000)
Playing Sunday (1400 unless stated)
Manchester United v Leicester, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, Tottenham v Ipswich, Chelsea v Arsenal (1630)
afp
