Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Manchester United 3 (Fernandes 17, Kristiansen 38-og, Garnacho 82) Leicester 0
Nottingham Forest 1 (Murillo 21) Newcastle 3 (Isak 54, Joelinton 72, Barnes 83)
Tottenham 1 (Bentancur 69) Ipswich 2 (Szmodics 31, Delap 43)
Playing later
Played Saturday
Brentford 3 (Wissa 27, 58, Damsgaard 50) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 17, Kluivert 49)
Brighton 2 (Pedro 78, O'Riley 83) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 23)
Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 45+2, Wilson 83)
Liverpool 2 (Nunez 20, Salah 84) Aston Villa 0
West Ham 0 Everton 0
Wolves 2 (Sarabia 2, Cunha 51) Southampton 0
afp
