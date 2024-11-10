Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Manchester United 3 (Fernandes 17, Kristiansen 38-og, Garnacho 82) Leicester 0

Nottingham Forest 1 (Murillo 21) Newcastle 3 (Isak 54, Joelinton 72, Barnes 83)

Tottenham 1 (Bentancur 69) Ipswich 2 (Szmodics 31, Delap 43)

Playing later

Chelsea v Arsenal (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Brentford 3 (Wissa 27, 58, Damsgaard 50) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 17, Kluivert 49)

Brighton 2 (Pedro 78, O'Riley 83) Manchester City 1 (Haaland 23)

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 45+2, Wilson 83)

Liverpool 2 (Nunez 20, Salah 84) Aston Villa 0

West Ham 0 Everton 0

Wolves 2 (Sarabia 2, Cunha 51) Southampton 0

