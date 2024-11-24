Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Southampton 2 (Armstrong 42, Fernandes 56) Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai 30, Salah 65, 83-pen)

Playing later

Ipswich v Manchester United (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 3 (Saka 15, Partey 52, Nwaneri 86) Nottingham Forest 0

Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36, Barkley 77) Crystal Palace 2 (Sarr 4, Devenny 45+1)

Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 90+3) Brighton 2 (Joao Pedro 4, Mitoma 49)

Everton 0 Brentford 0

Fulham 1 (Iwobi 20) Wolves 4 (Cunha 31, 87, Gomes 53, Guedes 90+5)

Leicester 1 (Ayew 90+5-pen) Chelsea 2 (Jackson 15, Fernandez 75)

Manchester City 0 Tottenham 4 (Maddison 13, 20, Porro 52, Johnson 90+3)

Playing Monday

Newcastle v West Ham (2000 GMT)

