Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 09:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Southampton 2 (Armstrong 42, Fernandes 56) Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai 30, Salah 65, 83-pen)
Playing later
Ipswich v Manchester United (1630 GMT)
Played Saturday
Arsenal 3 (Saka 15, Partey 52, Nwaneri 86) Nottingham Forest 0
Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36, Barkley 77) Crystal Palace 2 (Sarr 4, Devenny 45+1)
Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 90+3) Brighton 2 (Joao Pedro 4, Mitoma 49)
Everton 0 Brentford 0
Fulham 1 (Iwobi 20) Wolves 4 (Cunha 31, 87, Gomes 53, Guedes 90+5)
Leicester 1 (Ayew 90+5-pen) Chelsea 2 (Jackson 15, Fernandez 75)
Manchester City 0 Tottenham 4 (Maddison 13, 20, Porro 52, Johnson 90+3)
Playing Monday
Newcastle v West Ham (2000 GMT)
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Tuipulotu try helps Scotland end Australia's bid for a Grand Slam8 minutes ago
-
Reborn Kean helps Fiorentina past Como and level with Serie A leaders8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results18 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table28 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match3 hours ago
-
Australia make late change as Williams drops out of Scotland match3 hours ago
-
Iran says will hold nuclear talks with France, Germany, UK on Friday3 hours ago
-
Germany goes nuts for viral pistachio chocolate3 hours ago
-
Far right targets breakthrough in Romania presidential vote4 hours ago