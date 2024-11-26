Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 09:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) English Premier League result on Monday:
Newcastle 0 West Ham 2 (Soucek 10, Wan-Bissaka 53)
Played Saturday
Arsenal 3 (Saka 15, Partey 52, Nwaneri 86) Nottingham Forest 0
Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36, Barkley 77) Crystal Palace 2 (Sarr 4, Devenny 45+1)
Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 90+3) Brighton 2 (Joao Pedro 4, Mitoma 49)
Everton 0 Brentford 0
Fulham 1 (Iwobi 20) Wolves 4 (Cunha 31, 87, Gomes 53, Guedes 90+5)
Leicester 1 (Ayew 90+5-pen) Chelsea 2 (Jackson 15, Fernandez 75)
Manchester City 0 Tottenham 4 (Maddison 13, 20, Porro 52, Johnson 90+3)
Played Sunday
Ipswich 1 (Hutchinson 43) Manchester United 1 (Rashford 2)
Southampton 2 (Armstrong 42, Fernandes 56) Liverpool 3 (Szoboszlai 30, Salah 65, 83-pen)
