Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brentford 4 (Wissa 25, Schade 29, 45+8, 59) Leicester 1 (Buonanotte 21)
Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 90+4) Newcastle 1 (Guehi 53-og)
Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 49-pen) Ipswich 0
Wolves 2 (Strand Larsen 5, 69) Bournemouth 4 (Kluivert 3-pen, 18-pen, 74-pen, Kerkez 8)
Playing later
West Ham v Arsenal (1730 GMT)
Played Friday
Brighton 1 (Mitoma 29) Southampton 1 (Downes 59)
Playing Sunday (1330 GMT unless stated)
Chelsea v Aston Villa, Manchester United v Everton, Tottenham v Fulham, Liverpool v Manchester City (1600)
