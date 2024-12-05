Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Wednesday:
Everton 4 (Young 10, Mangala 33, Dawson 49-og, 72-og) Wolves 0
Manchester City 3 (Silva 8, De Bruyne 31, Doku 57) Nottingham Forest 0
Newcastle 3 (Isak 35, Gordon 62, Schar 90) Liverpool 3 (Jones 50, Salah 68, 83)
Southampton 1 (Aribo 11) Chelsea 5 (Disasi 7, Nkunku 17, Madueke 34, Palmer 76, Sancho 87)
Playing later (2015 GMT)
Arsenal v Manchester United, Aston Villa v Brentford
Thursday
Fulham v Brighton (1930), Bournemouth v Tottenham (2015)
Played Tuesday
Ipswich 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 59)
Leicester 3 (Vardy 2, El Khannouss 61, Daka 90) West Ham 1 (Fullkrug 90+3)
