Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 47, Jota 86) Fulham 2 (Pereira 11, Muniz 76)

Newcastle 4 (Murphy 30, 60, Guimaraes 47, Isak 50) Leicester 0

Wolves 1 (Cunha 72) Ipswich 2 (Doherty 15-og, Taylor 90+4)

Playing later

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (1730 GMT)

Sunday

Brighton v Crystal Palace (1400), Manchester City v Manchester United (1630), Chelsea v Brentford, Southampton v Tottenham (both 1900)

Monday

Bournemouth v West Ham (2000)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Pereira Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

4 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

4 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

4 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

5 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

7 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

7 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

8 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

10 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

11 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

12 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

12 hours ago

More Stories From World