Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Brighton 1 (Guehi 87-og) Crystal Palace 3 (Chalobah 27, Sarr 33, 82)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Manchester City v Manchester United (1630), Chelsea v Brentford, Southampton v Tottenham (both 1900)

Monday

Bournemouth v West Ham (2000)

Played Saturday

Arsenal 0 Everton 0

Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 47, Jota 86) Fulham 2 (Pereira 11, Muniz 76)

Newcastle 4 (Murphy 30, 60, Guimaraes 47, Isak 50) Leicester 0

Wolves 1 (Cunha 72) Ipswich 2 (Doherty 15-og, Taylor 90+4)

Nottingham Forest 2 (Milenkovic 87, Elanga 90+3) Aston Villa 1 (Duran 63)

