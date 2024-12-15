Football: English Premier League Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Brighton 1 (Guehi 87-og) Crystal Palace 3 (Chalobah 27, Sarr 33, 82)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Manchester City v Manchester United (1630), Chelsea v Brentford, Southampton v Tottenham (both 1900)
Monday
Bournemouth v West Ham (2000)
Played Saturday
Arsenal 0 Everton 0
Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 47, Jota 86) Fulham 2 (Pereira 11, Muniz 76)
Newcastle 4 (Murphy 30, 60, Guimaraes 47, Isak 50) Leicester 0
Wolves 1 (Cunha 72) Ipswich 2 (Doherty 15-og, Taylor 90+4)
Nottingham Forest 2 (Milenkovic 87, Elanga 90+3) Aston Villa 1 (Duran 63)
