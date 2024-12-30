Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Leicester 0 Manchester City 2 (Savinho 21, Haaland 74)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Crystal Palace v Southampton, Everton v Nottingham Forest, Fulham v Bournemouth, Tottenham v Wolves, West Ham v Liverpool (1715)
Monday (1945 unless stated)
Aston Villa v Brighton, Ipswich v Chelsea, Manchester United v Newcastle (2000)
Wednesday (1730)
Brentford v Arsenal
