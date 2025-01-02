Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Wednesday:
Brentford 1 (Mbeumo 13) Arsenal 3 (Jesus 29, Merino 50, Martinelli 53)
Played Monday
Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36-pen, Rogers 47) Brighton 2 (Adingra 12, Lamptey 81)
Ipswich 2 (Delap 12-pen, Hutchinson 53) Chelsea 0
Manchester United 0 Newcastle 2 (Isak 4, Joelinton 19)
Played Sunday
Leicester 0 Manchester City 2 (Savinho 21, Haaland 74)
Crystal Palace 2 (Chalobah 31, Eze 52) Southampton 1 (Dibling 14)
Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Wood 15, Gibbs-White 61)
Fulham 2 (Jimenez 40, Wilson 72) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 51, Ouattara 89)
Tottenham 2 (Bentancur 12, Johnson 45+3) Wolves 2 (Hwang 7, Strand Larsen 87)
West Ham 0 Liverpool 5 (Diaz 30, Gakpo 40, Salah 44, Alexander-Arnold 54, Jota 84)
afp
