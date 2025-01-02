Football: English Premier League results

Open Menu

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Wednesday:

Brentford 1 (Mbeumo 13) Arsenal 3 (Jesus 29, Merino 50, Martinelli 53)

Played Monday

Aston Villa 2 (Watkins 36-pen, Rogers 47) Brighton 2 (Adingra 12, Lamptey 81)

Ipswich 2 (Delap 12-pen, Hutchinson 53) Chelsea 0

Manchester United 0 Newcastle 2 (Isak 4, Joelinton 19)

Played Sunday

Leicester 0 Manchester City 2 (Savinho 21, Haaland 74)

Crystal Palace 2 (Chalobah 31, Eze 52) Southampton 1 (Dibling 14)

Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Wood 15, Gibbs-White 61)

Fulham 2 (Jimenez 40, Wilson 72) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 51, Ouattara 89)

Tottenham 2 (Bentancur 12, Johnson 45+3) Wolves 2 (Hwang 7, Strand Larsen 87)

West Ham 0 Liverpool 5 (Diaz 30, Gakpo 40, Salah 44, Alexander-Arnold 54, Jota 84)

