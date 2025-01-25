Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

January 25, 2025

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0

Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)

Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)

Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)

Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)

Playing later

Manchester City v Chelsea (1730 GMT)

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Aston Villa v West Ham (1630), Crystal Palace v Brentford, Fulham v Manchester United (1900), Tottenham v Leicester

