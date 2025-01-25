Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 10:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0
Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)
Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)
Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)
Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)
Playing later
Manchester City v Chelsea (1730 GMT)
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Aston Villa v West Ham (1630), Crystal Palace v Brentford, Fulham v Manchester United (1900), Tottenham v Leicester
Recent Stories
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors
SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results26 minutes ago
-
Six peacekeepers killed as fighting rages in DRC56 minutes ago
-
Trump victory rally in Vegas caps whirlwind week56 minutes ago
-
Fired IT worker partly shuts down British Museum1 hour ago