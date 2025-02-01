Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Published February 01, 2025

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Nottingham Forest 7 (Dunk 12-og, Gibbs-White 25, Wood 32, 64, 69-pen, Williams 89, Jota 90+2) Brighton 0

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Bournemouth v Liverpool, Everton v Leicester, Ipswich v Southampton, Newcastle v Fulham, Wolves v Aston Villa (1730)

Playing Sunday (1400 unless stated)

Brentford v Tottenham, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Arsenal v Manchester City (1630)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v West Ham (2000)

