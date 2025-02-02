Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 09:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 64, 89)

Brentford 0 Tottenham 2 (Janelt 29-og, Sarr 87)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Arsenal v Manchester City (1630)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v West Ham (2000)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah 30-pen, 75)

Everton 4 (Doucoure 1, Beto 6, 45+2, Ndiaye 90) Leicester 0

Ipswich 1 (Delap 31) Southampton 2 (Aribo 21, Onuachu 87)

Newcastle 1 (Murphy 37) Fulham 2 (Jimenez 61, Muniz 82)

Nottingham Forest 7 (Dunk 12-og, Gibbs-White 25, Wood 32, 64, 69-pen, Williams 89, Jota 90+2) Brighton 0

Wolves 2 (Bellegarde 12, Cunha 90+7) Aston Villa 0

