Football: English Premier League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2025 | 09:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Manchester United 0 Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 64, 89)
Brentford 0 Tottenham 2 (Janelt 29-og, Sarr 87)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Arsenal v Manchester City (1630)
Playing Monday
Chelsea v West Ham (2000)
Played Saturday
Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah 30-pen, 75)
Everton 4 (Doucoure 1, Beto 6, 45+2, Ndiaye 90) Leicester 0
Ipswich 1 (Delap 31) Southampton 2 (Aribo 21, Onuachu 87)
Newcastle 1 (Murphy 37) Fulham 2 (Jimenez 61, Muniz 82)
Nottingham Forest 7 (Dunk 12-og, Gibbs-White 25, Wood 32, 64, 69-pen, Williams 89, Jota 90+2) Brighton 0
Wolves 2 (Bellegarde 12, Cunha 90+7) Aston Villa 0
