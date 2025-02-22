Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Everton 2 (Beto 19, Doucoure 33) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 72, Ugarte 80)
Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)
Arsenal v West Ham, Bournemouth v Wolves, Fulham v Crystal Palace, Ipswich v Tottenham, Southampton v Brighton, Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730)
Played Friday
Leicester 0 Brentford 4 (Wissa 17, Mbeumo 27, Norgaard 32, Carvalho 89)
Playing Sunday
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1400), Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)
