Football: English Premier League Results

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 08:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Everton 2 (Beto 19, Doucoure 33) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 72, Ugarte 80)

Playing later (1500 GMT unless stated)

Arsenal v West Ham, Bournemouth v Wolves, Fulham v Crystal Palace, Ipswich v Tottenham, Southampton v Brighton, Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730)

Played Friday

Leicester 0 Brentford 4 (Wissa 17, Mbeumo 27, Norgaard 32, Carvalho 89)

Playing Sunday

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest (1400), Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)

