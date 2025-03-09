Football: English Premier League Results
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Chelsea 1 (Cucurella 60) Leicester 0
Tottenham 2 (Sarr 67, Son 84-pen) Bournemouth 2 (Tavernier 42, Evanilson 65)
Playing later
Manchester United v Arsenal (1630 GMT)
Played Saturday
Brentford 0 Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 49)
Brighton 2 (Van Hecke 41, Pedro 90+8-pen) Fulham 1 (Jimenez 35)
Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 82) Ipswich 0
Liverpool 3 (Nunez 51, Salah 55-pen, 88-pen) Southampton 1 (Smallbone 45+1)
Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 83) Manchester City 0
Wolves 1 (Munetsi 40) Everton 1 (Harrison 33)
Playin Monday
West Ham v Newcastle (2000)
