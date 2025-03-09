Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Chelsea 1 (Cucurella 60) Leicester 0

Tottenham 2 (Sarr 67, Son 84-pen) Bournemouth 2 (Tavernier 42, Evanilson 65)

Playing later

Manchester United v Arsenal (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Brentford 0 Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 49)

Brighton 2 (Van Hecke 41, Pedro 90+8-pen) Fulham 1 (Jimenez 35)

Crystal Palace 1 (Sarr 82) Ipswich 0

Liverpool 3 (Nunez 51, Salah 55-pen, 88-pen) Southampton 1 (Smallbone 45+1)

Nottingham Forest 1 (Hudson-Odoi 83) Manchester City 0

Wolves 1 (Munetsi 40) Everton 1 (Harrison 33)

Playin Monday

West Ham v Newcastle (2000)

