Football: English Premier League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Tuesday:

Arsenal 2 (Merino 37, Saka 73) Fulham 1 (Muniz 90+4)

Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 5) Manchester United 0

Wolves 1 (Strand Larsen 21) West Ham 0

Playing Wednesday (1845 unless stated)

Bournemouth v Ipswich, Brighton v Aston Villa, Liverpool v Everton (1900), Manchester City v Leicester, Newcastle v Brentford, Southampton v Crystal Palace

Playing Thursday

Chelsea v Tottenham (1900)

