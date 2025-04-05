Football: English Premier League Results
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Everton 1 (Ndiaye 49-pen) Arsenal 1 (Trossard 34)
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Crystal Palace v Brighton, Ipswich v Wolves, West Ham v Bournemouth, Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (1630)
Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)
Brentford v Chelsea, Fulham v Liverpool, Tottenham v Southampton, Manchester United v Manchester City (1530)
Playing Monday
Leicester v Newcastle (1900)
