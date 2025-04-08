Football: English Premier League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 02:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) English Premier League result on Monday
Leicester 0 Newcastle 3 (Murphy 2, 11, Barnes 34)
Played Sunday
Brentford 0 Chelsea 0
Fulham 3 (Sessegnon 23, Iwobi 32, Muniz 37) Liverpool 2 (Mac Allister 14, Diaz 72)
Manchester United 0 Manchester City 0
Tottenham 3 (Johnson 13, 42, Tel 90+6-pen) Southampton 1 (Fernandes 90)
Saturday
Aston Villa 2 (Rogers 13, Malen 15) Nottingham Forest 1 (Jota 57)
Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Munoz 55) Brighton 1 (Welbeck 31)
Everton 1 (Ndiaye 49-pen) Arsenal 1 (Trossard 34)
Ipswich 1 (Delap 16) Wolves 2 (Sarabia 72, Strand Larsen 84)
West Ham 2 (Fullkrug 61, Bowen 68) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 38, 79)
afp
