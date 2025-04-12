Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 11:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Manchester City 5 (De Bruyne 33, Marmoush 36, Kovacic 47, McAtee 56, O'Reilly 79) Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 8, Richards 21)

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Brighton v Leicester, Nottingham Forest v Everton, Southampton v Aston Villa, Arsenal v Brentford (1630)

Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Chelsea v Ipswich, Liverpool v West Ham, Wolves v Tottenham, Newcastle v Manchester United (1530)

Playing Monday

Bournemouth v Fulham (1900)

