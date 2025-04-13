Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Chelsea 2 (Tuanzebe 46-og, Sancho 79) Ipswich 2 (Enciso 19, Johnson 31)
Liverpool 2 (Diaz 18, Van Dijk 89) West Ham 1 (Robertson 86-og)
Wolves 4 (Ait Nouri 2, Spence 38-og, Strand Larsen 64, Cunha 86) Tottenham 2 (Tel 59, Richarlison 85)
Playing later
Newcastle v Manchester United (1530 GMT)
Played Saturday
Arsenal 1 (Partey 61) Brentford 1 (Wissa 74)
Brighton 2 (Pedro 31-pen, 55-pen) Leicester 2 (Mavididi 38, Okoli 74)
Manchester City 5 (De Bruyne 33, Marmoush 36, Kovacic 47, McAtee 56, O'Reilly 79) Crystal Palace 2 (Eze 8, Richards 21)
Nottingham Forest 0 Everton 1 (Doucoure 90+4)
Southampton 0 Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 73, Malen 79, McGinn 90+4)
Playing Monday
Bournemouth v Fulham (1900)
