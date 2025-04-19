Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brentford 4 (Mbeumo 9, 48, Wissa 58, Norgaard 90+5) Brighton 2 (Welbeck 45+3, Mitoma 81)

Crystal Palace 0 Bournemouth 0

Everton 0 Manchester City 2 (O'Reilly 84, Kovacic 90+2)

West Ham 1 (Bowen 47) Southampton 1 (Ugochukwu 90+3)

Playing later

Aston Villa v Newcastle (1630 GMT)

Playing Sunday (1300 unless stated)

Fulham v Chelsea, Ipswich v Arsenal, Manchester United v Wolves, Leicester v Liverpool (1530)

Playing Monday

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest (1900)

