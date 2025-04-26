Football: English Premier League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Chelsea 1 (Jackson 27) Everton 0
Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)
Brighton v West Ham, Newcastle v Ipswich, Southampton v Fulham, Wolves v Leicester
Playing Sunday
Bournemouth v Manchester United (1300), Liverpool v Tottenham (1530)
