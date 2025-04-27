Football: English Premier League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) English Premier League results on Sunday:
Bournemouth 1 (Semenyo 23) Manchester United 1 (Hojlund 90+6)
Playing later
Liverpool v Tottenham (1530 GMT)
Played Saturday
Brighton 3 (Ayari 13, Mitoma 89, Baleba 90+2) West Ham 2 (Kudus 48, Soucek 83)
Chelsea 1 (Jackson 27) Everton 0
Newcastle 3 (Isak 45+4-pen, Burn 56, Osula 80) Ipswich 0
Southampton 1 (Stephens 14) Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 72, Sessegnon 90+2)
Wolves 3 (Cunha 33, Strand Larsen 56, Gomes 85) Leicester 0
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results6 minutes ago
-
Zverev, Sabalenka battle through in Madrid Open, Rublev defence over6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Liverpool primed for Premier League title party15 minutes ago
-
Bessent defends 'strategic uncertainty' of Trump tariffs16 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings16 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says Ukraine still fighting in Russia's Kursk16 minutes ago
-
Spanish MotoGP results16 minutes ago
-
Australian PM says he trusts Trump on defence ties36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
Gaza ministry says hundreds of war missing confirmed dead, toll at 52,2431 hour ago
-
Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce1 hour ago