Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Liverpool 2 (Salah 75-pen, 90+7) Everton 0

Bournemouth 1 (Solanke 17) Wolves 2 (Cunha 47, Kalajdzic 88)

Brentford 3 (Wissa 25, Mbeumo 62, Ghoddos 87) Burnley 0

Manchester City 2 (Alvarez 7, Haaland 19) Brighton 1 (Fati 73)

Newcastle 4 (Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66) Crystal Palace 0

Nottingham Forest 2 (Wood 48, 76) Luton 2 (Ogbene 83, Adebayo 90+2)

Playing later

Chelsea v Arsenal (1630 GMT), Sheffield United v Manchester United (1900)

Sunday

Aston Villa v West Ham (1530)

Monday

Tottenham v Fulham (1900)

