Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Liverpool 2 (Salah 75-pen, 90+7) Everton 0
Bournemouth 1 (Solanke 17) Wolves 2 (Cunha 47, Kalajdzic 88)
Brentford 3 (Wissa 25, Mbeumo 62, Ghoddos 87) Burnley 0
Manchester City 2 (Alvarez 7, Haaland 19) Brighton 1 (Fati 73)
Newcastle 4 (Murphy 4, Gordon 44, Longstaff 45+2, Wilson 66) Crystal Palace 0
Nottingham Forest 2 (Wood 48, 76) Luton 2 (Ogbene 83, Adebayo 90+2)
Playing later
Chelsea v Arsenal (1630 GMT), Sheffield United v Manchester United (1900)
Sunday
Aston Villa v West Ham (1530)
Monday
Tottenham v Fulham (1900)