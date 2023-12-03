Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2023 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 2 (Saka 6, Odegaard 13) Wolverhampton 1 (Cunha 86)
Brentford 3 (Maupay 49, Mee 56, Baptiste 81) Luton 1 (Brown 76)
Burnley 5 (Rodriguez 1, Bruun Larsen 29, Amdouni 73, Koleosho 75, Brownhill 80) Sheff Utd 0
Nottingham Forest 0 Everton 1 (McNeil 67)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Newcastle v Manchester United
Sunday (1400 unless stated)
Bournemouth v Aston Villa, Chelsea v Brighton, Liverpool v Fulham, West Ham v Crystal Palace, Manchester City v Tottenham (1630)