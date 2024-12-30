Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 01:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Sunday:

Leicester 0 Manchester City 2 (Savinho 21, Haaland 74)

Crystal Palace 2 (Chalobah 31, Eze 52) Southampton 1 (Dibling 14)

Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 2 (Wood 15, Gibbs-White 61)

Fulham 2 (Jimenez 40, Wilson 72) Bournemouth 2 (Evanilson 51, Ouattara 89)

Tottenham 2 (Bentancur 12, Johnson 45+3) Wolves 2 (Hwang 7, Strand Larsen 87)

Playing later (1715 GMT)

West Ham v Liverpool

Monday (1945 unless stated)

Aston Villa v Brighton, Ipswich v Chelsea, Manchester United v Newcastle (2000)

Wednesday (1730)

Brentford v Arsenal

