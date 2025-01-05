Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 12:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Aston Villa 2 (Barkley 58, Bailey 76) Leicester 1 (Mavididi 63)
Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 77) Everton 0
Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 82) Chelsea 1 (Palmer 14)
Manchester City 4 (Coufal 10-og, Haaland 42, 55, Foden 58) West Ham 1 (Fullkrug 71)
Southampton 0 Brentford 5 (Schade 6, Mbeumo 62, 69-pen, Lewis-Potter 90+2, Wissa 90+4)
Tottenham 1 (Solanke 4) Newcastle 2 (Gordon 6, Isak 38)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Sunday
Fulham v Ipswich (1400), Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)
Monday
Wolves v Nottingham Forest (2000)
