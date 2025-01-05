Open Menu

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 2 (Barkley 58, Bailey 76) Leicester 1 (Mavididi 63)

Bournemouth 1 (Brooks 77) Everton 0

Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 82) Chelsea 1 (Palmer 14)

Manchester City 4 (Coufal 10-og, Haaland 42, 55, Foden 58) West Ham 1 (Fullkrug 71)

Southampton 0 Brentford 5 (Schade 6, Mbeumo 62, 69-pen, Lewis-Potter 90+2, Wissa 90+4)

Tottenham 1 (Solanke 4) Newcastle 2 (Gordon 6, Isak 38)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Brighton v Arsenal (1730)

Sunday

Fulham v Ipswich (1400), Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)

Monday

Wolves v Nottingham Forest (2000)

