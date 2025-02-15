Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 69) Ipswich 1 (Delap 56)

Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 15, Bassey 62) Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 37)

Leicester 0 Arsenal 2 (Merino 81, 87)

Manchester City 4 (Marmoush 19, 24, 33, McAtee 84) Newcastle 0

Southampton 1 (Sulemana 72) Bournemouth 3 (Ouattara 14, Christie 16, Tavernier 83)

West Ham 0 Brentford 1 (Schade 4)

Playing later (all times GMT)

Crystal Palace v Everton (1730)

Playing Sunday

Liverpool v Wolves (1400), Tottenham v Manchester United (1630)

Played Friday

Brighton 3 (Mitoma 27, Minteh 38, 63) Chelsea 0

Recent Stories

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

45 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

1 hour ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

4 hours ago
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

5 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

5 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

5 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

5 hours ago

More Stories From World