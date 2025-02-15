Football: English Premier League Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 10:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Aston Villa 1 (Watkins 69) Ipswich 1 (Delap 56)
Fulham 2 (Smith Rowe 15, Bassey 62) Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 37)
Leicester 0 Arsenal 2 (Merino 81, 87)
Manchester City 4 (Marmoush 19, 24, 33, McAtee 84) Newcastle 0
Southampton 1 (Sulemana 72) Bournemouth 3 (Ouattara 14, Christie 16, Tavernier 83)
West Ham 0 Brentford 1 (Schade 4)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Crystal Palace v Everton (1730)
Playing Sunday
Liverpool v Wolves (1400), Tottenham v Manchester United (1630)
Played Friday
Brighton 3 (Mitoma 27, Minteh 38, 63) Chelsea 0
