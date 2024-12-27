Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- 2nd Update

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- 2nd update

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) English Premier League results on Thursday:

Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 1 (Palmer 16) Fulham 2 (Wilson 82, Muniz 90+5)

Manchester City 1 (Silva 14) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 36)

Newcastle 3 (Gordon 2, Isak 59, Joelinton 90+1) Aston Villa 0

Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 28) Tottenham 0

Southampton 0 West Ham 1 (Bowen 59)

Wolves 2 (Cunha 58, Hwang 90+9) Manchester United 0

Playing later

Liverpool v Leicester (2000 GMT)

Playing Friday

Brighton v Brentford (1930), Arsenal v Ipswich (2015)

Related Topics

Bowen Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Palmer Manchester United 2015 Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

36 minutes ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

36 minutes ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

57 minutes ago
 Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

57 minutes ago
 Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cab ..

Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables

57 minutes ago
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations i ..

UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

2 hours ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

2 hours ago
 Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane ..

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

1 hour ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

1 hour ago
 Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled pr ..

Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector d ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World