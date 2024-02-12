Football: English Premier League results -- collated

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 12:40 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Aston Villa 1 (Luiz 67) Manchester United 2 (Hojlund 17, McTominay 86)

West Ham 0 Arsenal 6 (Saliba, 32, Saka, 41-pen, 63, Gabriel 44, Trossard 45+2.

Rice 65)

Played Saturday

Fulham 3 (De Cordova-Reid 6, Muniz 36, 52) Bournemouth 1 (Senesi 50)

Liverpool 3 (Jota 31, Diaz 52, Nunez 79) Burnley 1 (O'Shea 45)

Luton 1 (Morris 52-pen) Sheffield United 3 (Archer 30, McAtee 36-pen, Souza 72)

Manchester City 2 (Haaland 71, 85) Everton 0

Nottingham Forest 2 (Elanga 26, Hudson-Odoi 45+6) Newcastle 3 (Guimaraes 10, 66, Schar 43)

Tottenham 2 (Sarr 61, Johnson 90+6) Brighton 1 (Gross 17-pen)

Wolves 0 Brentford 2 (Norgaard 35, Toney 77)

Playing Monday

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (2000 GMT)

