Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Brighton 1 (Pedro 87-pen) Aston Villa 0
Chelsea 5 (Palmer 15, Gallagher 30, Madueke 36, Jackson 48, 80) West Ham 0
Liverpool 4 (Salah 16, Robertson 45, Gakpo 50, Elliott 59) Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 72, Son 77)
Playing Monday (1900 GMT)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
Played Saturday
Arsenal 3 (Saka 45-pen, Trossard 70, Rice 90+7) Bournemouth 0
Brentford 0 Fulham 0
Burnley 1 (O'Shea 86) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 19, Longstaff 35, Guimaraes 40, Isak 55)
Manchester City 5 (Haaland 12-pen, 35, 45+3-pen, 54, Alvarez 85) Wolves 1 (Hwang 53)
Sheffield United 1 (Brereton Diaz 17-pen) Nottingham Forest 3 (Hudson-Odoi 27, 65, Yates 51)
Played Friday
Luton 1 (Adebayo 31) Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 24-pen)
