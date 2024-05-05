Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Brighton 1 (Pedro 87-pen) Aston Villa 0

Chelsea 5 (Palmer 15, Gallagher 30, Madueke 36, Jackson 48, 80) West Ham 0

Liverpool 4 (Salah 16, Robertson 45, Gakpo 50, Elliott 59) Tottenham 2 (Richarlison 72, Son 77)

Playing Monday (1900 GMT)

Crystal Palace v Manchester United

Played Saturday

Arsenal 3 (Saka 45-pen, Trossard 70, Rice 90+7) Bournemouth 0

Brentford 0 Fulham 0

Burnley 1 (O'Shea 86) Newcastle 4 (Wilson 19, Longstaff 35, Guimaraes 40, Isak 55)

Manchester City 5 (Haaland 12-pen, 35, 45+3-pen, 54, Alvarez 85) Wolves 1 (Hwang 53)

Sheffield United 1 (Brereton Diaz 17-pen) Nottingham Forest 3 (Hudson-Odoi 27, 65, Yates 51)

Played Friday

Luton 1 (Adebayo 31) Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 24-pen)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Jackson Palmer Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

5 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

7 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

7 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

15 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

1 day ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

1 day ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

1 day ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

1 day ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

1 day ago

More Stories From World