Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 12:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Arsenal 2 (Havertz 25, Saka 74) Wolves 0
Everton 0 Brighton 3 (Mitoma 25, Welbeck 56, Adingra 86)
Ipswich 0 Liverpool 2 (Jota 60, Salah 65)
Newcastle 1 (Joelinton 45) Southampton 0
Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 23) Bournemouth 1 (Semenyo 86)
West Ham 1 (Paqueta 37-pen) Aston Villa 2 (Onana 4, Duran 79)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Brentford v Crystal Palace (1300), Chelsea v Manchester City (1530)
Playing Monday
Played Friday
Manchester United 1 (Zirkzee 87) Fulham 0
