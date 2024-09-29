Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 11:00 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Ipswich 2 (Delap 8, 72) Aston Villa 2 (Rogers 15, Watkins 32)
Manchester United 0 Tottenham 3 (Johnson 3, Kulusevski 47, Solanke 77)
Played Saturday
Newcastle 1 (Gordon 58-pen) Manchester City 1 (Gvardiol 35)
Nottingham Forest 0 Fulham 1 (Jimenez 51-pen)
Chelsea 4 (Palmer 21, 28-pen, 31, 41) Brighton 2 (Rutter 7, Baleba 34)
Brentford 1 (Mbeumo 1) West Ham 1 (Soucek 54)
Everton 2 (McNeil 47, 54) Crystal Palace 1 (Guehi 10)
Arsenal 4 (Martinelli 20, Trossard 45+1, Ndidi og-90+4, Havertz 90+9) Leicester 2 (Justin 47, 63)
Wolves 1 (Ait-Nouri 56) Liverpool 2 (Konate 45+2, Salah 61-pen)
Playing Monday
Bournemouth v Southampton (1900)
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From World
-
Erdogan says Israel will be stopped 'sooner or later'12 minutes ago
-
China says it opposes 'infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty'13 minutes ago
-
French PM lays out plan for stricter immigration policy22 minutes ago
-
Boy 'seriously wounded' in Zurich stabbing attack on children22 minutes ago
-
Fifty years of Israeli army interventions in Lebanon22 minutes ago
-
'No one left': Lebanese man says Israeli strike killed family of 1722 minutes ago
-
European airlines extend suspension of Middle East flights22 minutes ago
-
Biden orders US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel22 minutes ago
-
Sheinbaum takes office as Mexico's first woman president23 minutes ago
-
Attacks damage two ships off Yemen: UK agency32 minutes ago
-
Iran fires missiles at Israel in new escalation32 minutes ago
-
Fils saves match point to beat Humbert in all-French Japan Open final3 hours ago