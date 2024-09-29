Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 11:00 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Ipswich 2 (Delap 8, 72) Aston Villa 2 (Rogers 15, Watkins 32)

Manchester United 0 Tottenham 3 (Johnson 3, Kulusevski 47, Solanke 77)

Played Saturday

Newcastle 1 (Gordon 58-pen) Manchester City 1 (Gvardiol 35)

Nottingham Forest 0 Fulham 1 (Jimenez 51-pen)

Chelsea 4 (Palmer 21, 28-pen, 31, 41) Brighton 2 (Rutter 7, Baleba 34)

Brentford 1 (Mbeumo 1) West Ham 1 (Soucek 54)

Everton 2 (McNeil 47, 54) Crystal Palace 1 (Guehi 10)

Arsenal 4 (Martinelli 20, Trossard 45+1, Ndidi og-90+4, Havertz 90+9) Leicester 2 (Justin 47, 63)

Wolves 1 (Ait-Nouri 56) Liverpool 2 (Konate 45+2, Salah 61-pen)

Playing Monday

Bournemouth v Southampton (1900)

