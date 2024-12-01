Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Brentford 4 (Wissa 25, Schade 29, 45+8, 59) Leicester 1 (Buonanotte 21)

Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 90+4) Newcastle 1 (Guehi 53-og)

Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 49-pen) Ipswich 0

West Ham 2 (Wan-Bissaka 38, Emerson 40) Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 10, Trossard 27, Odegaard 34-pen, Havertz 36, Saka 45+5-pen)

Wolves 2 (Strand Larsen 5, 69) Bournemouth 4 (Kluivert 3-pen, 18-pen, 74-pen, Kerkez 8)

Played Friday

Brighton 1 (Mitoma 29) Southampton 1 (Downes 59)

Playing Sunday (1330 GMT unless stated)

Chelsea v Aston Villa, Manchester United v Everton, Tottenham v Fulham, Liverpool v Manchester City (1600)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

12 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

16 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

1 day ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

1 day ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

1 day ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

1 day ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

1 day ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

1 day ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

1 day ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

1 day ago

More Stories From World