Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Published December 01, 2024
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Brentford 4 (Wissa 25, Schade 29, 45+8, 59) Leicester 1 (Buonanotte 21)
Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 90+4) Newcastle 1 (Guehi 53-og)
Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 49-pen) Ipswich 0
West Ham 2 (Wan-Bissaka 38, Emerson 40) Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 10, Trossard 27, Odegaard 34-pen, Havertz 36, Saka 45+5-pen)
Wolves 2 (Strand Larsen 5, 69) Bournemouth 4 (Kluivert 3-pen, 18-pen, 74-pen, Kerkez 8)
Played Friday
Brighton 1 (Mitoma 29) Southampton 1 (Downes 59)
Playing Sunday (1330 GMT unless stated)
Chelsea v Aston Villa, Manchester United v Everton, Tottenham v Fulham, Liverpool v Manchester City (1600)
