Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Chelsea 3 (Jackson 7, Fernandez 36, Palmer 83) Aston Villa 0

Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 12, Salah 78-pen) Manchester City 0

Manchester United 4 (Rashford 34, 46, Zirkzee 41, 64) Everton 0

Tottenham 1 (Johnson 54) Fulham 1 (Cairney 67)

Played Saturday

Brentford 4 (Wissa 25, Schade 29, 45+8, 59) Leicester 1 (Buonanotte 21)

Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 90+4) Newcastle 1 (Guehi 53-og)

Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 49-pen) Ipswich 0

West Ham 2 (Wan-Bissaka 38, Emerson 40) Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 10, Trossard 27, Odegaard 34-pen, Havertz 36, Saka 45+5-pen)

Wolves 2 (Strand Larsen 5, 69) Bournemouth 4 (Kluivert 3-pen, 18-pen, 74-pen, Kerkez 8)

Played Friday

Brighton 1 (Mitoma 29) Southampton 1 (Downes 59)

afp

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Jackson Palmer Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

14 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From World