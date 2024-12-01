Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 11:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Chelsea 3 (Jackson 7, Fernandez 36, Palmer 83) Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 2 (Gakpo 12, Salah 78-pen) Manchester City 0
Manchester United 4 (Rashford 34, 46, Zirkzee 41, 64) Everton 0
Tottenham 1 (Johnson 54) Fulham 1 (Cairney 67)
Played Saturday
Brentford 4 (Wissa 25, Schade 29, 45+8, 59) Leicester 1 (Buonanotte 21)
Crystal Palace 1 (Munoz 90+4) Newcastle 1 (Guehi 53-og)
Nottingham Forest 1 (Wood 49-pen) Ipswich 0
West Ham 2 (Wan-Bissaka 38, Emerson 40) Arsenal 5 (Gabriel 10, Trossard 27, Odegaard 34-pen, Havertz 36, Saka 45+5-pen)
Wolves 2 (Strand Larsen 5, 69) Bournemouth 4 (Kluivert 3-pen, 18-pen, 74-pen, Kerkez 8)
Played Friday
Brighton 1 (Mitoma 29) Southampton 1 (Downes 59)
