Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday:
Arsenal 2 (Timber 54, Saliba 73) Manchester United 0
Aston Villa 3 (Rogers 21, Watkins 28-pen, Cash 34) Brentford 1 (Damsgaard 54)
Everton 4 (Young 10, Mangala 33, Dawson 49-og, 72-og) Wolves 0
Manchester City 3 (Silva 8, De Bruyne 31, Doku 57) Nottingham Forest 0
Newcastle 3 (Isak 35, Gordon 62, Schar 90) Liverpool 3 (Jones 50, Salah 68, 83)
Southampton 1 (Aribo 11) Chelsea 5 (Disasi 7, Nkunku 17, Madueke 34, Palmer 76, Sancho 87)
Playing Thursday (all times GMT)
Fulham v Brighton (1930), Bournemouth v Tottenham (2015)
Played Tuesday
Ipswich 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 59)
Leicester 3 (Vardy 2, El Khannouss 61, Daka 90) West Ham 1 (Fullkrug 90+3)
Recent Stories
ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
More Stories From World
-
Syria families reunite after years as rebels take Aleppo5 minutes ago
-
Bitcoin leaps over $100,000 as traders cheer Trump pick15 minutes ago
-
Olympic dressage star Dujardin given one-year ban for whipping horse25 minutes ago
-
Three-time Olympic dressage gold medallist Dujardin suspended after horse-whipping scandal35 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Authority welcomes evidence-based Amnesty report on Gaza genocide35 minutes ago
-
Taiwan's Lai has call with US House Speaker Johnson35 minutes ago
-
Russia FM to Malta in first EU trip since Ukraine invasion45 minutes ago
-
Syria forces battle to stop rebel advance on key central city55 minutes ago
-
Shopping app Temu suspended in Vietnam: state media2 hours ago
-
What's going to happen next in South Korea?2 hours ago
-
French PM meets Macron to resign after no-confidence vote2 hours ago
-
UK's Starmer offers 'plan for change' in reset bid after 150 days2 hours ago