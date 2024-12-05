Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 04:30 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Wednesday:

Arsenal 2 (Timber 54, Saliba 73) Manchester United 0

Aston Villa 3 (Rogers 21, Watkins 28-pen, Cash 34) Brentford 1 (Damsgaard 54)

Everton 4 (Young 10, Mangala 33, Dawson 49-og, 72-og) Wolves 0

Manchester City 3 (Silva 8, De Bruyne 31, Doku 57) Nottingham Forest 0

Newcastle 3 (Isak 35, Gordon 62, Schar 90) Liverpool 3 (Jones 50, Salah 68, 83)

Southampton 1 (Aribo 11) Chelsea 5 (Disasi 7, Nkunku 17, Madueke 34, Palmer 76, Sancho 87)

Playing Thursday (all times GMT)

Fulham v Brighton (1930), Bournemouth v Tottenham (2015)

Played Tuesday

Ipswich 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Mateta 59)

Leicester 3 (Vardy 2, El Khannouss 61, Daka 90) West Ham 1 (Fullkrug 90+3)

