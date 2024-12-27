Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Thursday:

Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0

Chelsea 1 (Palmer 16) Fulham 2 (Wilson 82, Muniz 90+5)

Liverpool 3 (Gakpo 45+1, Jones 49, Salah 82) Leicester 1 (Ayew 6)

Manchester City 1 (Silva 14) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 36)

Newcastle 3 (Gordon 2, Isak 59, Joelinton 90+1) Aston Villa 0

Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 28) Tottenham 0

Southampton 0 West Ham 1 (Bowen 59)

Wolves 2 (Cunha 58, Hwang 90+9) Manchester United 0

Playing Friday

Brighton v Brentford (1930), Arsenal v Ipswich (2015)

afp

Related Topics

Bowen Newcastle Liverpool Southampton Bournemouth Leicester Ipswich Brighton Nottingham Palmer Manchester United 2015 Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against A ..

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria

6 hours ago
 Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of G ..

Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital

7 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

8 hours ago
 Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia

8 hours ago
 Arab League warns against attempts to ignite disco ..

Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria

8 hours ago
 Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink ..

Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement

8 hours ago
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace ..

Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks

8 hours ago
 Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cab ..

Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables

8 hours ago
 UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations i ..

UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

9 hours ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

9 hours ago
 Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane ..

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

9 hours ago

More Stories From World