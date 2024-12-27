Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 08:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Thursday:
Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1 (Palmer 16) Fulham 2 (Wilson 82, Muniz 90+5)
Liverpool 3 (Gakpo 45+1, Jones 49, Salah 82) Leicester 1 (Ayew 6)
Manchester City 1 (Silva 14) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 36)
Newcastle 3 (Gordon 2, Isak 59, Joelinton 90+1) Aston Villa 0
Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 28) Tottenham 0
Southampton 0 West Ham 1 (Bowen 59)
Wolves 2 (Cunha 58, Hwang 90+9) Manchester United 0
Playing Friday
Brighton v Brentford (1930), Arsenal v Ipswich (2015)
afp
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated5 minutes ago
-
Panama president rules out talks with Trump over canal threat6 hours ago
-
Finns probe ship from Russia for 'sabotage' of cables6 hours ago
-
Fernandes sent off as Man Utd crash at Wolves, troubled Man City held by Everton6 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results6 hours ago
-
Three dead, four injured in Norway bus accident7 hours ago
-
WHO chief unhurt after Israeli airstrike that killed 2 people at Yemen airport: UN7 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table7 hours ago
-
Fernandes sent off as Man Utd crash at Wolves, troubled Man City held by Everton7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 2nd update7 hours ago
-
'Logical' that fatigued Spurs are faltering - Postecoglou8 hours ago
-
Troubled Man City held by lowly Everton, Chelsea title bid rocked8 hours ago