Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Thursday:
Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea 1 (Palmer 16) Fulham 2 (Wilson 82, Muniz 90+5)
Liverpool 3 (Gakpo 45+1, Jones 49, Salah 82) Leicester 1 (Ayew 6)
Manchester City 1 (Silva 14) Everton 1 (Ndiaye 36)
Newcastle 3 (Gordon 2, Isak 59, Joelinton 90+1) Aston Villa 0
Nottingham Forest 1 (Elanga 28) Tottenham 0
Southampton 0 West Ham 1 (Bowen 59)
Wolves 2 (Cunha 58, Hwang 90+9) Manchester United 0
Playing Friday
Brighton v Brentford (1930), Arsenal v Ipswich (2015)
afp
