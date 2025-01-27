Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 8) West Ham 1 (Emerson 70)
Crystal Palace 1 (Esse 85) Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 66-pen, Schade 80)
Fulham 0 Manchester United 1 (Martinez 78)
Tottenham 1 (Richarlison 33) Leicester 2 (Vardy 46, El Khannouss 50)
Played Saturday
Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0
Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)
Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)
Manchester City 3 (Gvardiol 42, Haaland 68, Foden 87) Chelsea 1 (Madueke 3)
Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)
Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people
Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land
Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President
UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 minutes ago
-
Bus crash in southern Bolivia leaves 19 dead13 minutes ago
-
Trump border czar defends school, church raids as agencies target Chicago32 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko extends three-decade Belarus rule, West denounces vote42 minutes ago
-
DR Congo urges UN to punish Rwanda for 'declaration of war'42 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table52 minutes ago
-
Inter thump Lecce to stay in touch with Serie A leaders Napoli1 hour ago
-
Pakistan urges effective UNSC action to end crisis in DR Congo; address root causes1 hour ago
-
Hoffenheim snatch last-gasp draw against Frankfurt2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update2 hours ago