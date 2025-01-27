Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Aston Villa 1 (Ramsey 8) West Ham 1 (Emerson 70)

Crystal Palace 1 (Esse 85) Brentford 2 (Mbeumo 66-pen, Schade 80)

Fulham 0 Manchester United 1 (Martinez 78)

Tottenham 1 (Richarlison 33) Leicester 2 (Vardy 46, El Khannouss 50)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 5 (Kluivert 9, Ouattara 55, 61, 87, Semenyo 90+1) Nottingham Forest 0

Brighton 0 Everton 1 (Ndiaye 42-pen)

Liverpool 4 (Szoboszlai 11, Salah 35, Gakpo 44, 66) Ipswich 1 (Greaves 90)

Manchester City 3 (Gvardiol 42, Haaland 68, Foden 87) Chelsea 1 (Madueke 3)

Southampton 1 (Bednarek 10) Newcastle 3 (Isak 26-pen, 30, Tonali 51)

Wolves 0 Arsenal 1 (Calafiori 74)

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

7 minutes ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

7 minutes ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

5 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

6 hours ago
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

6 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

7 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

7 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

7 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

7 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

8 hours ago

More Stories From World