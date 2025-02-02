Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated
Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:
Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah 30-pen, 75)
Everton 4 (Doucoure 1, Beto 6, 45+2, Ndiaye 90) Leicester 0
Ipswich 1 (Delap 31) Southampton 2 (Aribo 21, Onuachu 87)
Newcastle 1 (Murphy 37) Fulham 2 (Jimenez 61, Muniz 82)
Nottingham Forest 7 (Dunk 12-og, Gibbs-White 25, Wood 32, 64, 69-pen, Williams 89, Jota 90+2) Brighton 0
Wolves 2 (Bellegarde 12, Cunha 90+7) Aston Villa 0
Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)
Brentford v Tottenham, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Arsenal v Manchester City (1630)
Playing Monday
Chelsea v West Ham (2000)
