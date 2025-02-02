Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results -- Collated

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Collated English Premier League results on Saturday:

Bournemouth 0 Liverpool 2 (Salah 30-pen, 75)

Everton 4 (Doucoure 1, Beto 6, 45+2, Ndiaye 90) Leicester 0

Ipswich 1 (Delap 31) Southampton 2 (Aribo 21, Onuachu 87)

Newcastle 1 (Murphy 37) Fulham 2 (Jimenez 61, Muniz 82)

Nottingham Forest 7 (Dunk 12-og, Gibbs-White 25, Wood 32, 64, 69-pen, Williams 89, Jota 90+2) Brighton 0

Wolves 2 (Bellegarde 12, Cunha 90+7) Aston Villa 0

Playing Sunday (1400 GMT unless stated)

Brentford v Tottenham, Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Arsenal v Manchester City (1630)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v West Ham (2000)

Recent Stories

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

3 hours ago
 ‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary ..

‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent

3 hours ago
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem A ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

4 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra

4 hours ago
 Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for G ..

Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction

4 hours ago
 Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drillin ..

Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..

5 hours ago
 UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and ..

UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Stre ..

5 hours ago
 Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

5 hours ago

More Stories From World